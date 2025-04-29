KFC brings back fan favorite menu item after 5 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

KFC brought an old favorite back this week when it reintroduced chicken and waffles to its menu.

On Monday, April 28, participating restaurants once again began serving chicken and waffles after a more than five-year break from the item.

The item comes as a combo, with a Liege-style waffle, KFC fried chicken, and a side of Mrs Butterworth syrup.

The combo starts at $7 but may be different based on location.

The restaurant is bringing the menu item back now in anticipation of Mother's Day.

“KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year, the restaurant told McClatchy News. It noted that Mother's Day is its biggest day for deliveries and online orders.

Like many fast food items, KFC's chicken and waffles has die hard fans who were saddened when the menu item disappeared more than five years ago. Those longing for more KFC chicken and waffles even started a petition to bring it back, though it's unclear if that had any influence on the restaurant's decision.

Unfortunately for them, it seems like KFC is only going to be bringing their favorite meal back for a short time. A KFC spokesperson told McClatchy News the iteam will be available for a limited time and only while supplies last.

KFC is also introducing Strawberry & Créme Pie Poppers which have strawberry and cream filling in a pie crust as a new dessert.

Elsewhere in the world of fast food and fried chicken, McDonald's is reportedly going to add its new "McCrispy Strips" — chicken fingers — to its permanent menu beginning on May 5 at participating restaurants.

That makes the chicken strips the first new permanent menu item at McDonald's in four years.

The fingers will come with a creamy chili sauce for dipping, according to an April 24 press release.