Authorities in California have confirmed that the body found in a lake on Sunday is that of missing teenager Kiely Rodni.

An autopsy performed by the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner on the remains pulled from the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee positively identified the deceased as the 16-year-old, Place County Sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time,” the department said in a statement.

Volunteer dive team Adventures with Purpose found the remains inside an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater and just 55 feet from the shoreline of the reservoir.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies had been searching for the teenager on the ground and water since she vanished on 6 August. Kiely was last seen at a party in Prosser Family Campground.

She was last seen at around 12.30am at the site, and her cellphone last pinged at 12.33am close to Prosser Creek Reservoir.

The teenager’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, previously told The Independent that her daughter sent her a final text message at 11.30pm saying that she would be leaving the party in around 45 minutes. The drive home takes around 25 to 30 minutes.

