‘Reckless driver’ who crashed into two cars at Texas Walmart was actually dog
“Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred,” said the Kilgore Police Department
A “reckless driver” who struck two vehicles in a Walmart parking lot in Texas on Thursday was actually a dog behind the wheel, according to Texas police.
“Thankfully no one was injured in this crash,” the Kilgore Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. “One of the victims saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. He was shocked to see the driver was a dog! Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred.”
According to the KPD, the dog was sitting in the empty vehicle while his owners shopped in the store.
The dog became “antsy” and started to “bounce” around the cap of the truck, setting it in motion when his leash caught on the emergency break. Police also said the truck’s steering column was damaged, making it easier for an accident to occur.
“It’s believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it,” the KPD added. “It doesn’t sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash.”
“He certainly has a guilty look on his face,” the KPD added cheekily.
Social media users had a field day with the reports of accidental doggie demolition derby.
Kilgore Animal Control wrote in a post, “I did NOT issue this pups license, before anyone asks…”
No word on potential charges yet, though the joyride may land the canine culprit in the doghouse.
