Base jumper dangles off cliff after slamming into rocks during parachute malfunction

The moment a base jumper crashed into a rocky cliff and was left dangling in the air was caught on camera in Utah.

This footage shows the jumper spiralling out of control after their parachute malfunctioned and snagged on the jagged rocks.

A father and son who had been watching the thrill seekers recorded the whole thing as they watched on in shock.

Grand County sheriff’s office confirmed to local reporters that the base jumper survived the ordeal at Tombstone Cliff.

