Kim Kardashian speaks out against ICE raids in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian spoke out Tuesday night against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles which have sparked days of protests across the country.

President Donald Trump’s sweeping deportations of illegal immigrants sparked mass protests in the City of Angeles Friday, which have continued for days.

In an unprecedented move, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, without California Governor Gavin Newsom’s permission, in response to the protests.

Gov. Newsom said the move “inflamed a combustible situation,” and the state has challenged it in court.

Kardashian used her platform of 356 million Instagram followers to stand up for the immigrant population of her home city, telling fans there “has to be a better way” to deal with illegal immigration than these ICE raids.

“When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals-great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family.

No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way,” she wrote.

Kardashian has praised Trump in the past, saying on late-night TV that she was “very grateful” after he commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson in 2018.

Johnson served over 20 years of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense when she was freed with the help of Kardashian. The celebrity had spent months working to commute Johnson’s sentence, which included meeting with Trump.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July 2018, Kardashian, who had met with Trump that May, said, “I have nothing bad to say about the president.”