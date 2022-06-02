Kim Kardashian pushes for father of Uvalde victim’s temporary release from prison to attend funeral
Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary release of a non-violent drug offender whose daughter was killed in the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
"This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of the girl on Twitter. "Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral."
Kardashian is best known for modeling and for her reality tv show and fashion products, but she has also become an advocate for the wrongfully incarcerated.
“So far their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right,” she wrote.
