A grieving man who lost his great-granddaughter in the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School challenged the city's police over their response to the attack.

The incident took place near a makeshift memorial for the 19 students and two faculty members killed by an 18-year-old gunman last week.

Ruben Mata, the great-grandfather of 10-year-old Alexandra Rubio — who was killed in the attack — was present at the memorial and became emotional.

Jon Farina of Status Coup News captured a video of the incident, which depicts Mr Mata in the park just as Uvalde police arrive. Based on Mr Mata's words, it appears that police were called in response to his actions.

When the officers approach him, Mr Mata nots that "it didn't take you but a few minutes" to get to the park, a reference to the fact that the gunman at the school was allowed to remain inside for 90 minutes before a Border Patrol unit — not the police — killed the shooter.

According to Mediaite, the police Mr Mata was yelling at were not actually Uvalde police, but assisting officers from Conroe, Texas.

After a tense standoff involving a knife, Mr Mata leads police to a makeshift memorial of flowers surrounding a fountain in a city park, and tells them that “that’s my great-granddaughter.”

“Where were you people?” he asks.