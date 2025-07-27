Amusement park ride stops in mid-air leaving thrill seekers dangling in terror

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shocking footage captures an amusement park ride stopped in mid-air, leaving riders dangling high above the ground.

The Sol Spin ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, suddenly malfunctioned Saturday afternoon as it was rotating 360 degrees.

Video from the Citizen App showed about 20 riders stuck in mid-air, with many screaming, some swinging their legs, and others leaning sideways on one of the ride’s six arms.

"The safety of our guests is a top priority. Today the ride did not complete a full cycle as a safety precaution. The ride was stopped for approximately five minutes,” Knott’s Berry Farm said in a statement to ABC7.

The ride then reopened after “a full safety inspection,” the statement continued.

open image in gallery A ride at Knott's Berry Farm in California stopped mid-air, leaving riders dangling (File art of the theme park). ( Joshua Sudock/Knotts Berry Farm )

The Independent has reached out to the amusement park for more information.

“This thrilling ride is one for the brave,” Knott’s Farm says of Sol Spin. It rotates riders in three directions simultaneously, according to the park’s website.

“Sol Spin sends guests on a thrilling adventure over six stories high as they rotate in all directions on one of six spinning arms. Each arm rotates 360-degrees independent of one another providing a different experience every ride,” the website states.

Social media users replied to videos of the harrowing incident, calling it a “nightmare.”

One X user remarked: “Oh. Hell. No. One of my worst fears unlocked.”

“What a nightmare!” another said.

Another recalled a similar incident last year, put it succinctly: “Again.”

Last November, the same ride left 22 people suspended in the air for two hours due to “technical difficulties,” a spokesperson for the amusement park said at the time.

Some riders left the thrill ride in wheelchairs while two female guests were taken to the hospital for further evaluation "out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said in November.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health then inspected the ride, KTLA reported.