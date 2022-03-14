Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in ‘staff area’ of Kraemer Middle School, California
‘Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area,’ says the school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser
An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.
Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the “unfathomable tragedy” in a statement.
“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our request for support.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
