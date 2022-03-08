A woman living in the US managed to stop a suicide attempt by her 74-year-old father 9,000 miles away in India by reaching out to local police and seeking their immediate intervention.

Bharat Ruparel, a resident of India’s financial capital Mumbai, had called his daughter in Texas to inform her that he was going to kill himself and that he was leaving a note and his will, the police said.

The daughter immediately alerted the police about what her father had said, prompting officers to rush to his home in Matunga, a neighbourhood in the heart of the city.

When the police reached the man’s apartment they found him in a critical condition, and rushed him to the local civic hospital, where he is now receiving treatment.

“The daughter immediately alerted police and a team from Matunga police rushed to the flat and took the man to a hospital. He is in the ICU (intensive care unit) and his condition is serious,” a police official told the Press Trust of India.

According to data from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) released in October last year, India recorded 153,052 suicide deaths in 2020 – nearly 10 per cent more than 2019, reported the Hindustan Times.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.