Kraft recalls 83,000 cases of American cheese singles over ‘gagging’ risk

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The company behind the American cheese slices Kraft Singles has recalled 83,800 cases of the individually wrapped processed cheese after a production issue led to an “unpleasant” product that could be a choking hazard.

In a press release on Tuesday, Kraft Heinz Company said that the voluntary recall was initiated after they found that one of the packaging machines made it possible for a thin strip of the individual wrapping film to remain on the slice even after it was removed.

“If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard,” Kraft Heinz said.

The issue was discovered after several consumers complained about finding the plastic wrap stuck to slices. Six of the complaints were from consumers who claimed they choked or gagged in connection to the issue.

Kraft Heinz said that “no injuries or serious health issues have been reported” from the complaints.

The company said they have fixed the machine that caused the improper wrapping and thoroughly inspected every other processing machine.

Kraft Singles, in the now well-known individually wrapped packaging, were introduced to the market in 1965.

The processed cheese product was a hit with American households as it proved to be a convenient method of obtaining and utilising individual slices.

But in more recent years Kraft Singles have generated public debate for its highly processed nature and somewhat imitation-feeling texture.

Packets of Kraft cheese are seen on display (Getty Images)

The recall will only affect the 16oz and 3lb packs of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product.

The 16oz package will have a “Best When Used By” date of 10 January 2024 through 17 January 2024. The 3lb multipack will have a “Best When Used By” date of 9 January 2024 through 16 January 2024.

Anyone who purchased the named items can return them to the store where they were bought for an exchange or refund.

“Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience,” the company said.