Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is changing its name and blue box

The Kraft Heinz Company has announced that its iconic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will be making a few changes to its name, logo, and signature packaging.

According to an official press release, Kraft’s “macaroni and cheese” will be changed to “mac & cheese,” in order to “reflect the way [that] fans organically talk about the brand”.

There will also be a change to the pasta dish’s blue box, as it will now feature a “single-colour hue of blue”, with the brand’s logo and noodle smile in the middle of it. The box’s graphic of a noodle-shaped smile, which is featured at the center of the packaging, will also have a drip of cheese coming off of it.

According to the brand, Kraft’s noodle smile will now look “even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness”.

The Kraft Heinz Company also expressed how the changes to its product were done to show how the meal embodies “what positive comfort looks like” and inspired by “people who believe that comfort is good and who love a helping of simple nourishment”.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager Victoria Lee also emphasised how customers are “embracing” the comfort that they get when eating the dish, which is what the company hopes to reflect on its boxes.

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” she explained.

“There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers,” she concluded.

The product’s new design will appear on all of Kraft Mac & Cheese’s social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, this summer. In August, the new packing for the meal will appear on shelves.

As noted by The Hill, the original version of Kraft’s most famous meal was released in 193 in a yellow box. In 1954, Kraft debuted its now-ubiquitous blue boxes.