Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kristi Noem is released after being rushed to the hospital with an allergic reaction

The Homeland Security secretary was rushed to a Washington D.C. hospital on Tuesday

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 18 June 2025 21:15 BST
Comments
Kristi Noem brands all of Los Angeles a 'city of criminals' as she defends the ICE raids and deportations

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been released from the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction.

Noem was rushed to a Washington D.C. hospital Tuesday following an allergic reaction, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin previously told The Independent.

“She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” McLaughlin said.

Noem was discharged from the hospital last night, McLaughlin told The Independent Wednesday.

DHS did not answer The Independent’s questions about Noem’s current condition or what triggered the allergic reaction.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been released from the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been released from the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction (AFP/Getty)

On Monday, Noem and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Fort Detrick, the Maryland Army Base at the center of an FBI investigation into a biohazard incident.

Kennedy recently told the Senate that a biosafety lab was shut down after an alleged incident involving two contractors.

Bruce LeVell, a former adviser and ally of President Donald Trump, sent well wishes to Noem on Tuesday.

“My heart is with her during this challenging time, but I know her strength and determination will shine through. Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift and full recovery,” LeVell wrote on X.

Recommended

He continued: “She has been tirelessly spearheading @realDonaldTrump initiative to uphold law and order and utilize ICE to keep our country safe from criminals. Let’s stand strong for her, just as she’s stood strong for America.”

In a follow-up post Wednesday, LeVell wrote: “Praise God, @Sec_Noem is going to be alright!”

The former South Dakota governor has risen to prominence as a member of Trump’s cabinet.

Under Noem’s leadership, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have ramped up arrests, targeting immigrants in non-traditional venues like courthouses. ICE reportedly has an arrest quota of 3,000 per day, and Noem has even joined in on ICE raids, wearing a vest that says “POLICE ICE.”

As Noem and others in the Trump administration carry out the president’s mass deportation plans, mass protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in