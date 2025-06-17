Kristi Noem rushed to hospital in an ambulance after allergic reaction, DHS says

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after experiencing an allergic reaction, according to an agency spokesperson.
“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today,” DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Independent.
“She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” she added.
Noem has been conscious and has been speaking with her security detail, according to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter.
This is a developing story
