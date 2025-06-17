Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kristi Noem rushed to hospital in an ambulance after allergic reaction, DHS says

Homeland Security secretary is conscious and speaking with staff

Alex Woodward
in New York
Tuesday 17 June 2025 22:59 BST
Comments
Related: Emotional Senator Alex Padilla recalls arrest at Kristi Noem press conference

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after experiencing an allergic reaction, according to an agency spokesperson.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today,” DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Independent.

“She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” she added.

Noem has been conscious and has been speaking with her security detail, according to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in