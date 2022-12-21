Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the twins abducted during a car theft in Ohio has been found safe, police told ABC News.

Five-month-old Kyair Thomass was found at the Dayton International Airport, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Kyair and his twin brother Kason Thomass were abducted around 9.45pm on Monday after their mother parked her black 2010 Honda Accord at a Donato’s Pizza restaurant in Columbus. She then entered the restaurant to pick up a DoorDash order.

While the woman stepped away, a suspect wearing a dark hoodie drove off northbound on High Street with the infants inside the car. Twenty-four-year-old Nalah Jackson, who was inside the restaurant moment before the kidnapping, has been named as a person of interest.

“We’re begging you to please return Kason,” Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a press conference on Tuesday, per ABC. “Right now our concern is to get the baby. We want to make sure Kason is safe.”

Twenty-four-year-old Nalah Jackson has been named as a person of interest int he abduction of the twins (Ohio Amber Plan )

The department has since released surveillance images of Ms Jackson at a gas station in Dayton (Columbus Division of Police )

The department has since released surveillance images of Ms Jackson at a gas station in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights on Tuesday morning. In the video, she is seen driving the stolen vehicle.

Ms Jackson, who is believed to be homeless, reportedly asked employees at the gas station for money, Columbus police said.

Another surveillance video showed Ms Jackson dropping off Kyair at the Dayton airport around 4.30am.

The infant is believed to be in danger, Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said during the press conference on Tuesday. At least 60 officers have been assigned to the case, with other agencies assisting in the investigation.

Searches conducted at Ms Jackson’s previous residences and homeless encampments she frequents have been unsuccessful.

Authorities said she has a criminal history of misdemeanour offences, and has been arrested several times by Columbus police.

Kyair and Kason Thomass were abducted on Monday night. Kyair (left) was located safe at the Dayton airport on Tuesday (Ohio Amber Plan )

Investigators have not determined whether Ms Jackson is still using the vehicle or has abandoned it somewhere. The car had been recently purchased and its temporary license plate is not known, which caused a slight delay in sending an Amber Alert, according to Mr Weir.

The vehicle is missing the front bumper, has a dent on the left rear quarter panel and a white bumper sticker on the rear which says “Westside City Toys.”

“It’s perplexing as to why [she kept one of the twins]” Mr Weir said. “Obviously we could all let our imaginations run wild, but we have to deal with what the facts are, and the facts are we’re still looking for one child.”

Kason was last seen wearing a brown onesie. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Ms Jackson is Black, weighs around 130lbs and is 5’7”.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the lead detective in the case at 614-645-4701 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).