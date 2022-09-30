Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sole survivor out of the three men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse has filed to legally change his name as he seeks to escape the death threats “from right wing lunatics” over the high-profile case.

Gage Grosskreutz, 29, filed a secret petition to change his legal name in Milwaukee court on Tuesday – more than two years on from the 2020 shooting during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

But the petition didn’t stay secret for long, with right-wing outlet Kenosha County Eye reporting on the confidential name change hours later – prompting an investigation into how the information was leaked.

The petition is listed only as a “confidential name change” with the documents and details of the request fully sealed by the court.

In the aftermath of the leak, Mr Grosskreutz released a statement through his lawyers confirming that he had taken the step after enduring two years of harassment in connection to the shooting.

“Yes, after two years of death threats from right wing lunatics I made the difficult decision to change my name for the protection of me and my family,” he said.

Mr Grosskreutz went on to question how the information ended up in the hands of the right-wing outlet.

“But the real story here isn’t that I am seeking to change my name, but that a process that is supposed to protect and shield those in danger was undermined and sealed information was released to the right wing media within hours of my filing,” he said.

“I was told that my filing was confidential. I demand that the court investigate how this was leaked to ensure that those seeking protection in the future receive the protection to which they are entitled. On Tuesday, I was denied that protection.”

Mr Grosskreutz’s attorney Kimberley Motley called on the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court to launch a probe into the leak and to release records of who had access to the petition on Tuesday afternoon and evening when she believes Kenosha County Eye editor Kevin Mathewson was made privy to the petition’s existence.

Mr Mathewson is the self-proclaimed leader of the Kenosha Guard who called on “patriots” to “take up arms and defend out [sic] City tonight from the evil thugs” in a Facebook post on 25 August 2020.

Hours later, Mr Rittenhouse had shot dead two men and wounded Mr Grosskreutz during a night of unrest in the city.

Clerk of Courts George Christenson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he was looking into the potential leak from the court to Mr Mathewson.

Gage Grosskreutz testifies at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial (Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.)

On 25 August 2020, Mr Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Mr Grosskreutz during a night of unrest following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.

Mr Rosenbaum and Mr Huber were killed in the shooting.

Mr Grosskreutz was shot in the arm and survived.

At Mr Rittenhouse’s high-profile homicide trial in November, Mr Grosskreutz testified that he thought he was going to die when the teenage gunman pointed his assault rifle at him.

The volunteer paramedic said he had gone to the protests to provide medical help to people in need.

Mr Grosskreutz was also armed that night – carrying a Glock pistol without a valid permit – and admitted that he pointed his gun in Mr Rittenhouse’s direction when the teenager shot him.

He said he thought that Mr Rittenhouse was “an active shooter”.

At his high-profile homicide trial in November, Mr Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defence when he came under attack.

Meanwhile, prosecutors claimed that it was the teenager who provoked the violence and then used deadly force.

Mr Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November 2021.