Kyle Rittenhouse – update: Jury selected for homicide trial as opening arguments set to begin
Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial begins today with opening arguments, just a day after the judge presiding over the case established a jury.
Mr Rittenhouse faces seven charges - including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide - after he shot and killed two men and injured a third during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr Rittenhouse’s lawyers are expected to argue that he killed in self defense.
The men Mr Rittenhouse shot were Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, who both died following the incident. Gaige Grosskreutzm, 26, was wounded but survived.
The case became yet another flashpoint for political polarisation in the US; some people on the left saw Mr Rittenhouse as a heartless killer who brought an AR-15 to a racial justice protest, while some people on the right - including right wing media figures - portrayed him as a young man simply protecting himself from riotous mobs.
Due to the divisive nature of the case, nearly a dozen jurors were dismissed after they revealed they had biased views on the case or questioned their ability to deliver a fair verdict. Some potential jurors also reportedly did not want to participate over fear of violent backlash from the supporters and enemies of Mr Rittenhouse.
The trial has already sparked frustration, as Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder told the prosecution that they could not refer to the men Mr Rittenhouse killed as “the victims” because it is a “loaded term,” but could refer to them as “looters” or “rioters.”
A timeline of events
Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial begins today as both sides prepare to deliver their opening statements.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward has compiled a timeline of the events - beginning with the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin - that have led to today’s trial.
What’s at stake in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Teen has pleaded not guilty after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during uprisings in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020
Jurors selected after a long day winnowing out prospects
Opening statements in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will begin today.
A jury was put in place yesterday after a long selection process intended to weed out potentially biased jurors.
Around a dozen potential jurors were dismissed on Monday after they either revealed their biases or expressed concern that they could not offer a fair verdict. Others said they did not want to sit on the jury for fear of violent backlash from supporters or enemies of Mr Rittenhouse.
Ultimately 20 jurors, 11 women and nine men, were selected for the trial.
“No one wants to be sitting in this chair,” one woman said during the selection.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies