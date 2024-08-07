Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

With the Paris Olympics coming to an end this weekend, applications are already open for jobs at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee is looking to fill managerial and directorial roles before the next games, including director of physical security, hospitality marketing and services manager, and senior manager of permitting and scheduling, among others.

The director roles are some of the highest-paying jobs with salaries ranging from $150,000 to $170,000. There are currently 11 job openings on LA28’s website. Interested applicants who do not see a position matching their skill sets can still submit their resumes to be considered for future roles.

The committee will share volunteer opportunities in due time. According to the Olympics website, 13,000 people have joined the LA 2028 Volunteer Programme so far, with many more expected to sign up as the event approaches.

The Paris Olympic Games are currently being supported by 45,000 volunteers. Some of the responsibilities taken on by volunteers include welcoming people into the Olympic venues, guiding spectators to the stands and assisting the medical staff for volunteers with a medical degree.

A volunteer uploads goods into a vehicle for food distribution, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Gennevilliers, France. Los Angeles has started hiring for its 2028 summer games ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

For the Paris Games, volunteer applicants needed to be 18 years old, fluent in English or French and available for at least 10 days between the opening of the Athletes’ Village and two days after the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

Unfortunately, it is no longer possible to volunteer for the Paris Olympics. Volunteer opportunities will also be available for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, Italy.