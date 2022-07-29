Los Angeles County drops plans to reintroduce indoor mask mandates
Health officials say that virus levels in region continue to drop
LA County mask mandate decision expected today
Los Angeles County has dropped plans to reintroduce a Covid-19 mask mandate amid falling number of cases.
Health officials in the county, which has a population of 10 million people, had planned to make masks indoors mandatory from Friday.
But with hospitalisations falling and the region set to move back into the “medium” community level of virus spread, officials said on Thursday that they will hold off on taking action.
The county had entered the “high” level on 14 July, which led Health Director Barbara Ferrer to warn that the mask mandate could return.
“It will be a welcome relief if this current surge has peaked,” she said.
The county is still in the “high” level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Ms Ferrer said they would wait and analyze their own data.
“Since most of our local data trends have just begun to decline, we decided to take a closer look at the hospital admissions rate using our own data … so that we can get a more precise sense of where we might be headed,” she added.
She said that given the drop in cases they were pressing pause on the mask mandate.
“We will be pausing and not moving forward at this time,” she said. The threat of a new mandate had resulted in several cities within LA County, including Beverly Hills and Long Beach, to announce that they would not enforce it.
As of Thursday afternoon, LA County reported 7,009 new cases and 18 new deaths.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies