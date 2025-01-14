LA fires live updates: California braces for ‘extremely critical fire conditions’ as strong winds increase
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return
A new blaze, named the Auto Fire, broke out late Monday in Ventura County, California, and has already scorched about 56 acres, prompting a swift response from fire crews.
While it remains at 0 percent containment, it has been successfully halted to the river bottom area of Oxnard with no buildings in jeopardy, officials said.
Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.
The combined area burnt by the fires around Los Angeles is more than 60 square miles.
The National Weather Service has warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” in the days ahead, and gusts between 60 and 70mph were already recorded early Tuesday morning.
Peak winds are expected to be milder than last week, the agency said Monday, though relatively low humidity and 20 to 40 mph offshore winds will “support rapid fire growth and potential for extreme fire behavior.”
“Life-threatening and destructive and widespread winds are already here,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned residents.
She said that the Los Angeles Fire Department had staffed all available resources, strategically placing fire patrols and engines in unimpacted high fire risk areas in the city.
Small flare-up seen by KCAL News helicopter
SkyCal, the news helicopter for KCAL News, has spotted a small flare-up while flying over the western side of the Palisades Fire.
“Probably just one good water drop is going to put this out,” KCAL News assignment editor Mark Liu said. “There is some unburned vegetation down there, and it is slowly creeping through.”
Tyler Perry calls out ‘appalling’ insurance company decisions in wake of LA wildfires
Actor and filmmaker criticised insurance companies for taking ‘billions of dollars out of communities’ only to ‘cancel millions of policies’ in fire-prone areas
All LA County Parks natural areas, nature centers, and trails are closed until further notice
Bottled water distribution center for Pasadena, Altadena residents opens at 10 a.m. PST
Los Angeles County Public Works said that a bottled water distribution center for Pasadena and Altadena residents in the Eaton Fire areas will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST at 450 N. Lake Ave. in Pasadena.
Republican senator says California ‘doesn’t deserve funding’ after devastating wildfires
Tuberville joins a growing number of Republicans who have hit out at California lawmakers for the fires
San Diego firefighters works to fight vegetation fire and stop forward progress
Christina Applegate rages against ‘real sick’ people laughing at LA wildfires
Christina Applegate rages against ‘real sick’ people laughing at LA wildfires
‘To say good riddance is real sick, and I’m not liking that whatsoever,’ Applegate said
