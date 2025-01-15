LA fires live updates: ‘Dangerous’ winds return as residents are warned over threat of new wildfires
Officials warn that Angelenos are ‘not out of the woods’ with the Santa Ana winds expected to pick up Wednesday, fanning the flames of the Palisades and Eaton blazes raging through southern California
Bruising Santa Ana winds have returned to Los Angeles County early Wednesday, as the death toll from the still-raging wildfires sits at 25.
Forecasters again declared a “particularly dangerous situation” – the most extreme advance warning also used when violent tornadoes are possible – with local wind gusts expected to reach up to 60mph in the mountains.
The Palisades and Eaton fires are now among the most destructive in Southern California’s history, and progress on containing the blazes has been slow in the windy weather.
The Palisades Fire has torn across nearly 24,000 acres and was 18 percent contained. The Eaton Fire is 45 percent contained after burning more than 14,000 acres.
While Wednesday is expected to be “the last really windy day,” Red Flag conditions continue until 6 p.m. PST due to very low humidity.
While tens of thousands still are unable to return to their homes, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order on Tuesday to start the rebuilding process.
“This unprecedented natural disaster warrants an unprecedented response that will expedite the rebuilding of homes, businesses and communities,” she said in a post on social media.
“We will do everything we can to get Angelenos back home,” Bass said.
‘FireAid’ benefit concert to be held to raise funds wildfire victims
Benefit concert “FireAid” is set to be held latest this month in Los Angeles in a bid to raise funds for wildfire victims and southern California’s damaged infrastructure.
The conert, which is being organized by entertainment moguls Shelli and Irving Azoff, is due to be held at the Intuit Dome in LA on 30 January promising an “evening of music and solidarity”.
Proceeds gathered from the concert “will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies,” according to a statement released by Live Nation.
The lineup is yet to be announced.
Watch live: LA County officials give wildfire update as residents warned to 'stay on guard' amid high-fueling wind gusts
Watch: LA officials give wildfire update as residents warned to 'stay on guard‘
Watch live as LA County officials give a wildfire update on Wednesday (15 January) as residents are warned to “stay on guard” amid high-fueling wind gusts.
Lara Trump eviscerated online after asking ‘how climate change is the reason’ for devastating LA fire conditions
Wednesday will present ‘dicey situations’ for some firefighters
Firefighters are facing challenging conditions and terrain, Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Wednesday.
“To put it in perspective, these firefighters when they show up to these fires, they’re facing flame lengths that are about three- to five-story buildings,” he explained.
Firefighters will use bulldozers if they can get them up fire roads, but many crews must hike up to 4,000-foot elevations to build perimeters around wildfires, according to Hall.
“There will be some dicey situations here for some firefighters,” he said. “So we’ll have to monitor that and be in touch with them constantly as far as letting them know what the latest forecast is and when that transition is supposed to occur because that wind shift can essentially blow that fire back towards them when they’re building these lines.”
With reporting from The Associated Press
Vice President Kamala Harris hits insurance companies over their handling of wildfire risks
“They are canceling coverage, making it more difficult for young homeowners who are just buying their first home, not even insuring them,” Vice President Kamala Harris said, speaking Wednesday at an event hosted by the National Action Network.
Harris noted that climate change has exacerbated extreme weather events, disproportionately affecting communities of color.
With reporting from The Associated Press
Looting suspects roam Altadena home during devastating Los Angeles wildfires
LA’s Department of Water and Power sued by residents over water supply issues
A group of residents impacted by the Palisades Fire is suing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
The complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, according to ABC 7.
The plaintiffs allege the water supply system servicing the Pacific Palisades area “failed miserably” on the day of the fire.
“The Santa Ynez Reservoir, a 117- million-gallon water storage complex that is part of the Los Angeles water supply system was empty, and had been empty for nearly a year,” Roger Behle, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said in a release.
The department said the loss of water pressure in the system had affected its ability to refill water tanks that supply the area.
“This impacted … a low percentage of hydrants in the area, mostly in the higher elevations,” the statement said. “As soon as LADWP identified the risk of losing water in the tanks and water pressure in the system, we immediately deployed potable water tankers to sustain support for firefighting efforts.”
The Independent’s request for comment from the department was not immediately returned.
Firefighters in California are facing a rare and dangerous phenomenon: swirling fire tornadoes.
High winds combined with severely dry conditions have created a “particularly dangerous situation” in which any new fire could explode in size, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Todd Hall told the Associated Press that fire tornadoes could be created in such extreme conditions.
The National Wildfire Coordinating Group defines a fire whirl as a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris and flame,” and says large whirls “have the intensity of a small tornado.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Eaton Fire evacuees return home: ‘It’s a bittersweet feeling'
Eaton Fire evacuees are beginning to return home as officials continue to inspect the area.
Jillian Pelentay, who lives in the Kinneloa Mesa community, told ABC 7 that the past week has been emotional, but she’s thankful that her childhood home remains.
“It is a bittersweet feeling,” she said. “It’s a mix of, you know, relief but also survivor’s guilt just because you know ... I’ve seen my family, friends and friends have lost everything.”
