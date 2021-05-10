LA police station firebombed in overnight attack

A man was arrested after a Los Angeles police station was firebombed.

Jonathan Rosin, 24, was allegedly caught on video lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it against the doors of the LAPD’s Topanga station on Sunday morning.

Officials say that the suspect was seen by officers lighting a glass bottle filled with a flammable liquid.

He is accused of then throwing it against the doors of the station and walking away.

Officers who saw the incident, which did not cause any injuries, chased Mr Rosin down on foot and arrested him.

Authorities say that the suspect was uncooperative and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

“We are horrified that @LAPDHQ officers were attacked like this,” the LA Police Foundation stated on Twitter.

“Attacks on law enforcement must stop!”

Mr Rosin, who is from the Los Angeles area, was booked on suspicion of igniting an explosive device, and was held on $500,000 bail.