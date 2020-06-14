Police foil bomb attack on huge free Lady Gaga concert in Brazil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rio de Janeiro police foiled a bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga's concert on Copacabana Beach, which drew an estimated 2.1 million people on Saturday.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state, collaborating with the Justice Ministry, uncovered the plan, which they linked to a group promoting hate speech and radicalizing teenagers.

This group reportedly encourages self-harm and violent acts as a means of social connection. The concert, a historic event for the American pop icon, proceeded without incident, according to Rio city hall.

"The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails," the police said in a statement.

The Justice Ministry said the recruiters identified themselves as members of Gaga's global fan base, known as the "Little Monsters."

open image in gallery LADY GAGA ( AP )

The operation was based on a report by the ministry's Cyber Operations Lab following a tip-off from Rio state police intelligence, which uncovered digital cells encouraging violent behavior among teenagers using coded language and extremist symbolism.

A man described as the group's leader was arrested in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul for illegal possession of a firearm, while a teenager in Rio de Janeiro was detained for storing child pornography.

Authorities carried out over a dozen search and seizure warrants across the states of Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and Sao Paulo.

"Tonight, we're making history.. Thank you for making history with me," Lady Gaga told a screaming crowd in the Brazilian capital.

open image in gallery A Lady Gaga fan stands outside the Copacabana Palace hotel where the pop diva is staying in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Lady Gaga is in Rio to give a free concert, that will be held on Saturday, at Copacabana Beach. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Mother Monster, as she is known, kicked off the show at around 10.10pm local time with her 2011 song Bloody Mary.

Lady Gaga performed her classic hits, including Poker Face and Alejandro, switching between an array of costumes, including a dress with the colours of the Brazilian flag.

Some fans - many of them young - arrived on the beach at the crack of dawn to secure a good spot, armed with snacks and drinks. They spent the day under a blazing sun, while others perched in trees, determined to get a panoramic view.

"Today is the best day of my life," said Manoela Dobes, a 27-year-old designer who was wearing a dress plastered with a photograph from when she met Lady Gaga in the United States in 2019.

"It's surreal to be here."

open image in gallery Fans watch Lady Gaga rehearse a day ahead of her free concert, on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Madonna turned Copacabana Beach into a massive dance floor last year with her own free show at the iconic stretch of seaside.

The large-scale performances are part of an effort led by City Hall to boost economic activity after Carnival and New Year's Eve festivities and the upcoming month-long Saint John's Day celebrations in June.

The country's largest carriers - the local unit of Chile's LATAM Airlines, Gol and Azul - all reported on Friday that they have been operating more flights that are close to full.