Three drown, one missing in Lake Michigan

A total of 26 people have drowned in Lake Michigan already in 2022

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 14 July 2022 16:38
<p>Emergency responders search the water at North Beach on Lake Michigan</p>

Emergency responders search the water at North Beach on Lake Michigan

(South Haven Emergency Services)

Three people drowned and a fourth is missing after separate tragedies at Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

A 7-year-old boy from Texas died after a group of two adults and three children were swept into the water at North Beach in South Haven at around 7.30pm, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office told News 8

The boy washed ashore and was given CPR before being taken to hospital where he died.

A search resumed on Thursday for a 33-year-old man from Ohio who is missing after trying to save the boy.

In a separate incident at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg, a 16-year-old who was swimming with a church group drowned after deteriorating water conditions pushed him out of a designated swimming area, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Emergency services were called at 7.45pm as several witnesses tried in vain to save the teenager.

His body was recovered about 30 minutes later by the sheriff’s dive team and Coast Guard.

The Grand Haven Tribune reported that a 60-year-old man had drowned in the Grand River channel earlier in the evening.

His body was recovered by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol.

The latest tragedies bring the number of deaths on Lake Michigan this year to 26, according to data from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

The latest deaths are yet to be included in the data.

