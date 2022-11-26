Jump to content

Boy, 14, was dead for a week in hotel room with ‘incoherent’ mother, authorities say

Authorities say Landon Chance Poston’s body showed no obvious signs of physical injury — he was found on what would have been his 15th birthday.

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 26 November 2022 15:20
A 14-year-old boy whose lifeless body was found in a South Carolina hotel room next to his “incoherent” mother had been dead for a week, authorities believe.

Landon Chance Poston was found in a room at the InTown Suites in Greenville on Monday — what would have been his 15th birthday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

His mother, who was found unconscious in the room, was transported to hospital where she is in the ICU, a relative told WEAU13.

Landon Chance Poston, 14, was found dead in a hotel room in Greenville, South Carolina

(Facebook)

Poston, a student at Southside High School in Greenville, showed no obvious signs of physical injury and his cause of death is under investigation, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a media release. 

An autopsy estimated his date of death to be 14 November. The final autsopy report is expected to take up to 12 weeks to complete.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and county coroner are investigating.

