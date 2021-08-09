Ex-LAPD officer charged in off-duty Costco shooting of mentally-ill man

A former Los Angeles police officer has been arrested more than two years after the off-duty shooting of a mentally ill man at a Costco in California.

The arrest is a reversal of prosecutors’ original decision not to charge Salvador Sanchez for the 2019 shooting that killed Kenneth French and seriously wounded his parents, Russell and Paola French.

The state’s attorney general Rob Bonta announced on Monday that Mr Sanchez was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm following a review of the incident.

The French family had previously sued the City of Los Angeles seeking damages for wrongful death and personal injury, plus what they said were violations of state civil rights statutes.

This is a developing story.