Amateur singer Lara Trump lashes out at Green Day over MAGA lyrics

Lara Trump has lashed out at Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong over a recent performance in which he changed the lyrics of one of his songs to criticise the Maga movement.

The former television producer and amateur singer, who is married to Eric Trump – third child of the former president – said the US rocker “couldn’t help himself” and “had to get woke”.

During the band’s televised performance on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Armstrong altered the words of the band’s famous tune American Idiot, singing: “I’m not a part of the Maga agenda.”

Speaking on her show The Right View, Ms Trump said that Armstrong’s actions were “not punk rock” and claimed that he was “controlled by the corporate political agenda”.

“He was singing the song American Idiot, couldn’t help himself, had to get woke, had to get anti-Trump,” she said.

Armstrong altered the words of the band’s famous tune American Idiot during a televised New Year’s Eve performance (Getty Images)

“He changed the lyrics from ‘I’m not a part of the Redneck agenda’ to ‘I’m not part of the Maga agenda’. This is not punk rock.

“These people are so controlled by the mainstream, they are so controlled by the corporate political agenda.”

Ms Trump also recalled the controversy caused by award-winning singer-songwriter Neil Young, who removed his music from Spotify after the platform signed a deal with podcaster Joe Rogan.

At the time Young said the decision was made following Spotify’s decision to platform Rogan’s content, which had been accused of spreading disinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine.

Ms Trump continued: “It is so funny to me… because these are the people who are supposed to be anti-establishment.

“These are the people who are supposed to be the rockers that we look to, like, fight back against The Man. They are in lock step with The Man. It is amazing to see.”

Ms Trump released a cover of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down in 2023, to mixed reviews.