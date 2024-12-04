America’s largest food production company is laying off thousands as profits dry up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Minnesota-based food production giant Cargill is laying off approximately 5 percent of its global employees amid decreasing food prices.

According to Forbes, Cargill is the U.S.'s largest privately held company, and is the world's largest agricultural commodities trader.

Commodity prices fell 4 percent in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter, according to an analysis from the World Bank.

Cargill employs more than 160,000 people world-wide, meaning its estimated cuts will eliminate approximately 8,000 jobs.

The company told CNN on Monday that the layoffs were part of a "long-term strategy" set in stone earlier this year.

Cars sit parked at a Cargill Inc., turkey processing plant on Aug. 4, 2011, in Springdale, Arkansas ( AP2011 )

“As we look to the future, we have laid out a clear plan to evolve and strengthen our portfolio to take advantage of compelling trends in front of us, maximize our competitiveness, and, above all, continue to deliver for our customers,” the company told CNN.

Cargill's profits skyrocketed during the pandemic and the inflation that came afterwards as global instability kept food prices high. Now that grocery prices are dropping, the company is having to tighten its belt.

The company is also one of North America's largest beef processors, and a declining cattle population in the US is only adding to Cargill's financial worse.

In 2024, Cargill's profits dropped to the lowest since 2016, according to a Forbes analysis. That report found that its profits had fallen to $2.48 billion, less than half of the $6.7 billion it made from 2021 to 2022.

Despite the layoffs, the company said in June that it planned to open a hub in Atlanta that would create 400 jobs for technicians and engineers.

"As the world around us changes, we are committed to transforming even faster to deliver for our customers and fulfill our purpose of nourishing the world," Cargill said in a statement.

CEO Brian Sikes said in an internal memo that more information about the company's restructuring will be announced on December 9.