Las Vegas resort surprises thousands of workers with $5,000 bonus
Many employees were pictured jumping and hugging each other as purple-coloured confetti rained down on the hall
Employees at Las Vegas’s The Cosmopolitan casino erupted into celebration after chief executives announced a surprise $5,000 ($4,261) bonus for all 5,400 staff.
The announcement came on Wednesday during a daytime event celebrating workers at the casino and resort, which is soon due to change ownership.
The resort’s CEO Bill McBeath credited the casino’s workers with maintaining “a youthful, exuberant brand” in spite of Covid at the celebration event. He then announced a $5,000 bonus.
“It’s amazing!” said Edgar Rives, a cook for nine years in the employee cafeteria. “It’s a big surprise.”
Many employees were pictured jumping and hugging each other as purple-coloured confetti rained down on the hall. There was also a buffet.
“It’s you, every single day, that makes a difference,” said Daniel Espino, Cosmopolitan chief people officer. “Whether you clean the rooms, cook the food, are dealing cards, serving drinks, at the front desk.”
As The Nevada Independent reported following the event, the total cost of the bonuses was estimated to be $26m (£22m).
Executives from the outgoing operators, the Blackstone real estate group, were reportedly in attendance. The group recently sold the operations of The Cosmopolitan to MGM Resorts for $1.62bn (£1.384bn).
The investment management company will remain the land and proper owner of the resort however, The Nevada Independent reported.
The Cosmopolitan, which has 3,000 rooms and two-towers, sits between two other MGM-owed Strip properties: Bellagio and the multi-resort City Center complex.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
