Las Vegas Sphere arena posts $98.4m loss as key executive quits

The futuristic domed Las Vegas Sphere arena posted an operating loss of $98.4m in its first fiscal quarter ending 30 September, The Las Vegas Sun reports.

The news follows a New York Post report that Sphere Entertainment Co’s CFO Guatam Ranji resigned last week after a bout of “yelling and screaming” from CEO James Dolan, who also owns the New York Knicks NBA team and Madison Square Garden stadium.

The company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the departure was “not a result of any disagreement with the company’s independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or internal controls.”

The 366 feet tall, 18,000-person Sphere stadium, which is the world’s largest spherical structure, opened to the public on 29 September, and is home to a residency by rock superstars U2.

The company made $4.1m in event revenue during the quarter from two sold out U2 performances and $2.6m in suite licensing, according to the Sun.

“We are building positive momentum across Sphere and remain confident that we are well positioned to drive long-term value for shareholders,” Mr Dolan told the paper in a statement.

The arena made a splash on the iconic Vegas skyline with its exterior of 1.2 million LED lights, each consisting of 48 individual diodes capable of emitting 256 million different colours.

It’s already inspiring imitators abroad.

Developers are considering building a 300-foot Sphere-style arena in London, though residents of Stratford told The Independent they don’t all welcome the proposal.

“We don’t need another venue, they could do so many other things with the money, things that will actually help the community,” Ivan Sahagun, owner of El Cafecito, a small coffee stand outside Stratford International Station, said.