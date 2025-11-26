Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

What turkeys! Vegas police take unique approach to cite 100 drivers for blowing through crosswalks

Vegas’ Clark County has seen 71 pedestrian deaths this year, as well as over 190 students reportedly hit since school started

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 26 November 2025 18:50 GMT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Last-minute turkey tips with the Butterball talk line

As turkeys take center stage on tables up and down the country, they are also playing an important role on the streets of Las Vegas this holiday eason.

A unique demonstration, ran near Cashman Middle School, sees an office don a turkey costume before stepping into the crossroad to see which drivers yield, particularly during the busy holiday season.

However, many motorists may find themselves on Santa’s naughty list as several officers standing nearby issued 109 citations for failing to do so.

The demonstration also resulted in 145 traffic stops and one vehicle being towed.

Vegas area officials also released sobering statistics on pedestrian safety in the area. So far this year, seven children have tragically lost their lives while walking on local roads.

The annual Turkey in the Crosswalk in Las Vegas resulted in police issuing 109 citations for failing to yield to pedestrians and 145 traffic stops
The annual Turkey in the Crosswalk in Las Vegas resulted in police issuing 109 citations for failing to yield to pedestrians and 145 traffic stops (Facebook/CCSDPD)

In Clark County as a whole, 71 pedestrians have died. Since the start of the school year, more than 190 students have been struck by vehicles while traveling to and from school, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Organizers used the demonstration to remind motorists to slow down in school zones and residential neighborhoods and to always stop for pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

Drivers were also reminded to avoid distractions, particularly near schools and bus stops, where children are most at risk.

A Las Vegas police officer dressed up as a turkey and spent his day stepping into a crosswalk near the Cashman Middle School
A Las Vegas police officer dressed up as a turkey and spent his day stepping into a crosswalk near the Cashman Middle School (Facebook/CCSDPD)

They also encouraged families to teach children essential safety habits, including looking both ways and making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Officers from the Clark County School District Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, and UNLV Police Department joined forces for the event.

Holiday drinkers are advised to use rideshare services, like Uber or Lyft, or designate a sober driver.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in