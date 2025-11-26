Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As turkeys take center stage on tables up and down the country, they are also playing an important role on the streets of Las Vegas this holiday eason.

A unique demonstration, ran near Cashman Middle School, sees an office don a turkey costume before stepping into the crossroad to see which drivers yield, particularly during the busy holiday season.

However, many motorists may find themselves on Santa’s naughty list as several officers standing nearby issued 109 citations for failing to do so.

The demonstration also resulted in 145 traffic stops and one vehicle being towed.

Vegas area officials also released sobering statistics on pedestrian safety in the area. So far this year, seven children have tragically lost their lives while walking on local roads.

open image in gallery The annual Turkey in the Crosswalk in Las Vegas resulted in police issuing 109 citations for failing to yield to pedestrians and 145 traffic stops ( Facebook/CCSDPD )

In Clark County as a whole, 71 pedestrians have died. Since the start of the school year, more than 190 students have been struck by vehicles while traveling to and from school, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Organizers used the demonstration to remind motorists to slow down in school zones and residential neighborhoods and to always stop for pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

Drivers were also reminded to avoid distractions, particularly near schools and bus stops, where children are most at risk.

open image in gallery A Las Vegas police officer dressed up as a turkey and spent his day stepping into a crosswalk near the Cashman Middle School ( Facebook/CCSDPD )

They also encouraged families to teach children essential safety habits, including looking both ways and making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Officers from the Clark County School District Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, and UNLV Police Department joined forces for the event.

Holiday drinkers are advised to use rideshare services, like Uber or Lyft, or designate a sober driver.