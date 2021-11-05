Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tried to mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by wearing a dress emblazoned with the anti-Joe Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” to a meeting with Donald Trump.

Ms Boebert, who represents Colorado, donned the politically-charged outfit on Thursday, weeks after her Democratic colleague Ms Ocasio-Cortez made waves at the Met Gala in a gown with the words “tax the rich”.

Ms Boebert showed off her version in a photo next to Mr Trump on Twitter.

In the caption she wrote: “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” became a rallying cry for conservatives last month after a reporter misheard a NASCAR race crowd shouting “f*** Joe Biden.”

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘let’s go Brandon’,” said NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, who was interviewing driver Brandon Brown after his race win at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway at the beginning of October.

In the footage, fans can clearly be heard shouting about the president.

Ms Boebert’s director of communication, Ben Stout, explained her promotion of the phrase in an interview with Fox News.

"It’s not just a phrase, it’s a movement, right?” Mr Stout said. “And people are sick and tired of this administration and all the destructive things they’ve done, especially to our economy, and the way that they express that right now is with ‘Let’s go, Brandon.’”

Asked about Mr Trump’s reaction to the dress, Mr Stout said: “It made him smile. He loved it.”

The dress was designed by Andre Soriano, the man behind singer Joy Villa’s “Make America Great Again” gown at the 2017 Grammys.

Mr Trump’s campaign team has also been capitalising on the “Let’s Go Brandon” craze by offering T-shirts with the phrase in exchange for donations over $45.

Critics were quick to attack Ms Boebert’s dress on Twitter, calling it a poor imitation of Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s dress.