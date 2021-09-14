Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for attacks on AOC Met Gala dress

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked for her attacks on New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress.

Without mentioning Ms Ocasio-Cortez, the right-winger took a jab at the progressive lawmaker, who wore a dress to the gala with the words “tax the rich” emblazoned across the back.

Ms Greene praised singer Joy Villa, who wore dresses showing support for former President Donald Trump at the Grammys in 2017 and 2019.

“You were first,” Ms Greene tweeted about Ms Villa, attaching images of her “Make America Great Again” and “Build the wall” dresses. “And gorgeous! Perfect embodiment of an American woman who loves her country and America first!” she added.

“This reminds me of something ... political statement dresses ... I can’t quite put my finger on it. #joytribe, help me out?” Ms Villa tweeted about Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance at the gala, whose dress appeared to be designed as a jab at Ms Villa’s “Build the wall” dress.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow progressive Democrats have embraced higher taxes on the wealthy as a way of funding measures fighting the climate crisis and expanding social programmes.

Twitter users were quick to slam Ms Greene, showing their support for Ms Ocasio Cortez and her Met Gala dress.