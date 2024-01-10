The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The former husband of Republican representative Lauren Boebert has been arrested on assault and weapons charges days after an alleged altercation between the ex-couple.

Jayson Boebert is facing six charges, including prohibited use of weapons, third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer, according to Garfield County Jail records seen by The Daily Beast.

Mr Boebert was arrested on Tuesday, three days after he and his ex-wife, Ms Boebert, got into an altercation at a restaurant in Colorado.

The Silt Police Department have been investigating the incident that took place in the restaurant, but it is not immediately clear if Mr Boebert’s arrest is connected to it.

He was also arrested on charges of harassment (“strikes, shoves, kicks”), disorderly conduct, and third-degree trespassing, the outlet reported.

All the charges are misdemeanours, apart from trespassing, which is classified as a petty offence.

Mr Boebert was released the same day on a $2,500 bail, the outlet said.

Mr Boebert filed a complaint that evening claiming that Ms Boebert punched him in the restaurant, saying to police he was a “victim of domestic violence,” according to a Boebert aide who spoke to The Daily Beast.

Ms Boebert has cited that the drama surrounds her former husband is one reason she plans to move districts (Getty Images)

However, Ms Boebert has denied these claims; her spokesperson told The Independent that the reports were bogus and that the drama surrounding her former husband is one of the reasons she plans to move districts.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” Ms Boebert said. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face, and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

The incident occurred after Ms Boebern drove to her ex-husband’s home to pick up one of her sons, a source told the outlet.

Mr Boebert is reported to have tried to hug his ex-wife, who then allegedly pushed him away.

He then called the congresswoman later that evening to apologise and asked if they could meet; Ms Boebert agreed but only if it was in public.

The pair met at Miner’s Claim restaurant, where Mr Boebert purportedly began “being disrespectful”, an “a**hole” and “lewd” to his ex-wife, who did not respond well to this, which allegedly aggravated Mr Boebert, the aide claimed.

Mr Boebert allegedly reached out to grab Ms Boebert, which she reportedly tried to stop happening by putting “her hand in his face” and “on his nose.”

After this, Mr Boebert is reported to have called the police, but at the time, no arrests were made.

Mr Boebert told The Daily Beast in a statement that “I made a mistake. We both overreacted. I only want what’s best for [the] boys, and I still love her very much.”

“We both share some hurt deep down inside... It seems we just keep pushing each other further apart,” he added. “I want the best for her. It’s probably just best that I remain silent.”

He also told The Denver Post on Sunday that he does not want to press charges and that he and Ms Boebert were “working through a difficult conversation.”

The Independent has contacted the Silt Police Department, Ms Boebert’s office, and Mr Boebert via Facebook for comment.