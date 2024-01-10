Lauren Boebert cleared of claims she punched ex-husband, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been cleared of domestic violence allegations made by her ex-husband during an altercation at a Colorado restaurant, police have said.

Jayson Boebert had accused his ex-wife of punching him in the face but he later recanted his claim. According to police, the restaurant did not have any surveillance video recording at the time and no witnesses came forward to provide a statement about what happened.

“Due to a lack of any evidence, the allegations of domestic violence against Rep Lauren Boebert are unfounded and the investigation into Rep Lauren Boebert is closed,” Silt police said in a statement. Ms Boebert had previously denied the allegations.

Mr Boebert was arrested Tuesday for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct in connection with the restaurant incident, Kite said, along with other charges pursued by county authorities. He was released the same day, according to jail records.

Jayson Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to the Associated Press.

Ms Boebert recently announced she was planning to move into a more conservative district before she runs for re-election again in 2024. She was nearly defeated in her own district in 2022, winning by only 500 votes.

She previously asserted that her ex-husband was part of the reason that she was forced to move districts.

Details of the incident at the Miner’s Claim restaurant on Saturday night are unclear, however the Daily Beast reported that Ms Boebert had driven to her ex-husband’s home earlier in the day to pick up one of her sons.

Mr Boebert reportedly tried to hug his ex-wife and she allegedly pushed him away. He then called later that evening to apologise and asked if they could meet, which the congresswoman agreed to, the outlet reported.

An aide to Ms Boebert later claimed that Mr Boebert began “being disrespectful” and “lewd” to the congresswoman when the pair met later at the Miner’s Claim restaurant, in Silt, Colorado.

The congresswoman previously made headlines in September, after she and a guest were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice in Denver (NBC)

Mr Boebert allegedly reached out to grab Ms Boebert, which she reportedly tried to fight off by putting “her hand in his face” and “on his nose.”

He previously told The Denver Post that he called police on Sunday morning to say he didn’t want to press charges. “I don’t want nothing to happen,” Mr Boebert said. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

Ms Boebert has built a national profile in Washington during her relatively short time in Washington, known for her often assertive style, and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP.

The congresswoman previously made headlines in September, after she and a guest were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice in Denver after guests complained they were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. She later apologised.