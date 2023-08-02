Alarm as leprosy cases rise in Florida

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A surge in leprosy cases in Florida has led to fears among public health officials that the disease has become endemic in the Sunshine State.

Central Florida now accounts for one-fifth of all leprosy cases in the United States, and 81 per cent of cases in the state, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, is usually spread during prolonged person-to-person contact through airborne droplets from the nose and mouth of an infected person, according to the CDC.

The majority of leprosy cases in the US have historically been recorded in people who immigrated from countries where the disease is more common.

However, 34 per cent of new cases between 2015 and 2020 came from locally spread infections, the CDC said.

And while still rare, cases of leprosy have doubled in the past 10 years nationwide.

A patient in Florida has developed an advanced case of leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, according to the CDC (CDC)

The public health organisation cited the recent case of a 54-year-old man, who sought treatment for painful lesions on his face and body.

He had not travelled overseas or had contact with people known to be living with the disease.

“He has resided in central Florida his entire life, works in landscaping, and spends long periods of time outdoors,” the CDC said in a report published in its Emerging Infectious Diseases journal.

A 54-year-old Florida man reported to a dermatology clinic suffering from leprosy (CDC)

Leprosy is described as a lingering infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The disease mainly affects the eyes, skin and peripheral nervous system, causing disfiguring sores and nerve damage, and is curable with antibiotics.

“Leprosy has been historically uncommon in the United States; incidence peaked around 1983, and a drastic reduction in the annual number of documented cases occurred from the 1980s through 2000,” the CDC said.

“However, since then, reports demonstrate a gradual increase in the incidence of leprosy in the United States.”

While most cases are spread human-to-human, leprosy can also be spread through contact with animals, in particular armadillos.

Some armadillos in the southern United States are naturally infected with the bacteria that causes leprosy, the CDC states. It advises people to avoid contact with the animals.

Up to 2 million people worldwide have been permanently disabled by leprosy.