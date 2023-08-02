DeSantis says DC jury would ‘convict a ham sandwich’ if it was Republican

Ron DeSantis responded to Donald Trump’s third indictment by claiming that a Washington DC jury “would convict a ham sandwich if it was a Republican ham sandwich”.

The Florida governor went on to say that “Americans need to be able to remove cases out of DC” before hitting out at Hunter Biden.

“I think the juries are stacked, I think that they’re going to want to convict people that they disagree with,” Mr DeSantis said.

“Or at a minimum, you should be able to draw a jury pool from across the entire country.”

Like this comment