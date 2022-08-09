Sole DC lightning strike survivor was saved by her Doc Martens

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The only survivor of a deadly lightning stike outside the White House last week survived thanks to her Dr Martens shoes, her family has said.

Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was wearing her Dr Martens when she was struck by lightning on Thursday last week outside the White House during a storm, her motherJulie Escuderoo told the Ventura County Star.

Although three other people died of their injuries, the 28-year-old John Hopkins University student survived and remains in hospital, where she is receiving round-the-clock care.

Ms Escudero told the local news outlet she believes the boots worn by her daughter helped save her life because of the thick rubber soles which were able to absorb some of the lightning.

“The trauma doctor came up yesterday and said she’s an ‘absolute miracle,’” Ms Escudero added in an interview. “I’m pretty confident that my daughter is going to be walking out of this hospital.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said Secret Service agents and the US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike take place outside the White House on Thursday evening and rushed over to administer first aid, including use of a defibrillator.

“The Secret Service men saved her,” said Ms Escudero of her daughter. “I’ve been trying to find out their names so I can personally thank them. They revived her.”

She added in a series of Facebook updates that her daughter had been collecting money for Ukrainian refugees as part of her work for the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian organisation, when she was struck by lightning. It was also her birthday.

“She feels bad that she has caused others to be concerned, that is Amber,” her mother said in a update over the weekend. “She has really been upset that she can’t work and help raise money for the refugees”.

A GoFundMe has so far raised over $43,000 to help pay for medical treatment as well as other costs associated with her injuries. Ms Escudero added that her daughter had been due to start her masters course at John Hopkins in a matter of weeks.

The three people killed in the same lightning strike have since been identified as James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, who were visiting Washington DC for their wedding anniversary from Janesville, Wisconsin. The third person killed was named as Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, of Los Angeles, California.