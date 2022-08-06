Three people have died after being struck by lightning outside the White House.

A severe thunderstorm hit Washington DC on Thursday evening (4 August), close to Joe Biden’s official residence.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park.

A 29-year-old man also died, but police have not yet named him, while a fourth person who was hit remains in a critical condition in hospital.

