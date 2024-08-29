Support truly

A Toronto music promoter is accusing hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim of fraud over a concert appearance that he says she accepted payment for, then blew off - helping to turn the failed event into what some furious fans dubbed a hometown version of 2017’s infamous “Fyre Festival.”

“Lil’ Kim was enriched in the amount of $82,500.00 without posting online and/or performing at the Festival,” alleges an August 28 civil complaint, obtained byThe Independent.

The 50-year-old Grammy winner, author, and onetime Biggie Smalls paramour, born Kimberly Jones, has a history of ghosting on scheduled performances, according to others who have hired her in the past.

She allegedly failed to appear for a show and meet-and-greet with “gay VIPS” in Florida after accepting a $23,000 payment in 2014, and was sued by a British club promoter five years earlier for allegedly bailing on an appearance after taking $20,000 to be there.

In 2013, disappointed fans lashed out at Kim for cancelling a London show due to what she said were “circumstances out of my control.” She’s also been accused by an upstate New York promoter of backing out of a concert after being sent a $5,000 deposit, and scrapping a planned appearance at the 2016 Essence Festival because of “unfulfilled business obligations.”

Lil’ Kim (right) at the 1999 Video Music Awards with Mary J Blige (left) and Diana Ross (center) ( Getty Images )

In the latest conflict, Lil’ Kim is being sued by Remo Palladini, who has for the past decade successfully run the Vaughan Pizza Fest — presiding over, among other things, the creation of the world’s longest calzone (59.8 feet).

In 2023, Palladini’s “Hot in Herre” festival included superstar rappers Nelly, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, and Ja Rule. Admission started at $170, and the show went off without a hitch.

Palladini promised an even better experience at 2024’s show, which he was calling “Hot In Toronto.” Tickets for the June 22 performance ranged from $240 to a $13,500 “VIP” experience and sold quickly. Lil Wayne was at the top of the bill, which was expected to feature T-Pain, Lil Jon, Fabolous, Bow Wow, Mya, Mario, and Lil’ Kim.

“Because it’s in Toronto expect Drake & Others To Show Up Cough cough,” one optimistic fan posted on Instagram.

The planning began in early 2024, when Palladini contacted a go-between about booking a slate of acts for Hot in Toronto, according to the lawsuit.

Palladini was “assured” by the middleman that they would “garner a collection of artists to perform at the Festival, including Lil’ Kim, and act as escrow agent for any and all deposits between Palladini and the artists,” the lawsuit contends.

Superstar rapper Nelly (left) headlined the “Hot in Herre” festival in 2023, last year’s version of Hot in Toronto, which went off without a hitch. ( Getty Images )

On top of performing, Lil’ Kim agreed in principle to promote Hot in Toronto on social media, the suit goes on.

However, it continues, the artist “failed to sign” the contract Palladino sent her, and “no formal written agreement was executed” between them.

“Despite the lack of formal written agreement between the parties, on or about February 13, 2024, Palladini… wired $82,500.00 (the ‘Deposit’), in good faith and based on past experiences, to [the go-between],” the lawsuit continues.

At the same time, ticketholders would soon begin seeing signs that all was not well with Hot in Toronto. In April, Lil’ Wayne was mysteriously excised from the advertised lineup, sparking outrage among fans.

“Bro i just seen that too…i seen they removed T-Pain a while ago and i’ve been trying to get answers…no response…then i just seen they removed Lil Wayne i’m like wtf…i want a f****** refund, f*** this s***,” one aggrieved social media user posted on X.

The following month, Hot in Toronto was officially called off.

“Hot in Toronto is postponed,” read an email sent to fans. “All tickets will be valid for the new date and lineup. We are working on securing new dates and new artists for the show.”

A festival spokesperson said in a statement at the time that losing Lil’ Wayne caused “a lot of problems,” and that organizers were unable to find a replacement headliner on such short notice. Fans “purchased tickets based on the lineup we posted, which has changed dramatically,” the mea culpa said, promising refunds to all. “To be clear, all artists were fully contracted and deposits were paid.”

Before it was called off, Hot in Toronto was meant to feature Lil’ Wayne (left) at the top of the bill ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

However, when people didn’t get their money, the backlash was swift, prompting a Hot in Toronto official to tell local media: “Fans sending multiple emails, calling our personal phone lines, and somehow finding out where we live is not okay.” (As recently as two weeks ago, angry ticketholders on Reddit were discussing a possible class-action lawsuit in an attempt to get reimbursed.)

Now, the tables appear to have turned, and Palladini wants his money back from Lil’ Kim. Although Hot in Toronto never took place, Palladini’s lawsuit says Lil’ Kim “failed to post about the Festival and perform without a good faith reason.”

The suit lists four causes of action against Lil’ Kim: breach of oral contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, and violating general business law.

“Based on the foregoing,” it concludes, “Palladini is entitled to compensation for violation of the General Business Law including attorney fees in an amount to be proven at trial but not less than $82,500.00.”

Palladini’s attorney said on Thursday that he would ask him if he wished to comment on the lawsuit, but had not come back with a response by close of business. Lil’ Kim’s manager, Brandon Cohen, did not respond to an inquiry from The Independent.

An inquiry sent Thursday to Hot in Toronto’s general inbox elicited an auto-reply reading: “Hot in Toronto is postponed. All tickets will be valid for the new date and lineup. We are working on securing new dates and new artists for the show.”