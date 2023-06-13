Lil Wayne admits he struggles to remember his own music due to memory loss

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lil Wayne has admitted that he struggles to remember his own songs.

In a new interview, the rapper said that some of his early albums, including Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II and Tha Carter IV, hold “no significance” to him, due to memory loss.

“And that’s just my God’s honest truth,” he told Rolling Stone. “You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about.”

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, continued: “I don’t even know if [2008’s] when Tha Carter III came out. That’s how much I don’t know.

“Slso, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s***.”

Wayne has released 13 studio albums since 1999, with his next, Tha Carter VI, due for release soon.

Last month, the “Lollipop” musician ended a show after just 30 minutes after allegedly growing frustrated with an unenthusiastic crowd.

Wayne was performing in Los Angeles, California for the final date of his Welcome To Tha Carter tour when he cut the event short, despite allegedly arriving on stage over an hour after his scheduled start time.

Lil Wayne, pictured in February (Getty Images)

He then reportedly left the stage, returning to address the crowd and saying: “We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks.

“We work too hard for this s***. We work way too hard.”

At this point, Wayne and his fellow performers left the stage, with the house lights going up minutes later.

It’s not the first time the 40-year-old has voiced his frustration with crowds.

Last year, he threatened to leave the stage during a performance in Jacksonville, Florida after a fan threw an object in his direction.