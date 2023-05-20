Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rapper Lil Wayne has been criticised for ending a gig early after seemingly growing frustrated with a perceived lack of enthusiasm from the crowd.

The 40-year-old artist, real name Dwayne Carter, was performing in Los Angeles, California for the final date of his Welcome To Tha Carter tour when he cut the event short, reportedly after just 30 minutes on stage.

On social media, attendees claimed that Wayne had arrived on stage at LA’s Wiltern Theatre over an hour after his scheduled start time of 9pm.

After performing a few tracks with special guest 2 Chainz, Wayne then brought out a group of signees from his Young Money Records label imprint – Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas.

He then reportedly left the stage, according to HipHopDX, while Cubas began performing one of his own tracks. Before Cubas could begin his second number, Wayne came out and addressed the crowd.

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” he can be heard saying, in a fan-captured video shared on social media. “We work too hard for this s***. We work way too hard.”

“This my motherf***er’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

At this point, the performers left the stage. Minutes later, the house lights went up.

Lil Wayne photographed at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective on 2 February (Getty Images)

Some fans voiced their annoyance on social media, with one person writing: “I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist.”

“Lil Wayne need to stay humble and appreciate the people who support him, canceling a show you were late for because the crowd didn’t know your artist is insane,” someone else commented.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted a representative of Lil Wayne for comment.

Wayne is one of the world’s highest selling music artists, best known for singles such as “A Milli” and “Lollipop”.

Last year, he threatened to leave the stage during a performance in Jacksonville, Florida, after a fan threw an object in his direction.