Two Arizona sisters who were originally reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US state department said in a statement.

Jill Barwig, from the bureau of consular affairs in the state department, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”

Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February.

They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home 10 days later on 13 February. However, neither showed up at work for many days, following which their friends reported them missing.

Their last communication was on 10 the sisters were in Basel. They never checked in for their flight home, their friends found.

“We are saddened to report we were given confirmation on the passing of our dear friends, Lila and Susan,” the sisters’ friends said in a statement on Facebook on Friday night.

“While we greatly appreciate all of the support that has been shown to us during our search, we ask for privacy for their family and friends while we grieve this terrible loss. We will be making no further comments at this time. Thank you all for your support during this difficult time.”

Post from a friend of the sisters on Facebook (Screengrab/Facebook)

While a search for the two sisters was ongoing, their friends had suspected foul play. One friend told KPHO-TV that Ammouri had texted them using language she wouldn’t usually use.

“We have reasons to believe the last two days of communication, the text messages were not sent from them but was sent from their devices,” Dr Biglari, a friend of the sisters who was just identified with his second name, told the outlet.

“They were in a very good position of their lives in terms of careers and what they have reached and accomplished, and there is no reason for them to not be returning on their own volition,” a friend said.

Friends and family said it was not clear why the two went to Switzerland in the first place.