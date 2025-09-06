American college professor on work trip to Portugal killed in Lisbon funicular disaster that left 16 dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American college professor and mother-of-two has been identified among the 16 people who died when the Gloria funicular derailed and crashed in Lisbon.

Professor Heather Hall, was “a beloved daughter, sister, mother, educator, and advocate [who] passed away doing what she did best — living life fully, boldly, and with a heart wide open to the world,” her family said in a statement.

Hall, who taught at the College of Charleston in South Carolina, had been in Portugal for a conference when the tragic incident occurred.

More than 20 people were injured when the funicular lost control, derailed and crashed into a building in the Portuguese capital at 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, during rush hour.

Hall earned her doctorate in education from the University of South Carolina, before returning to teach at her alma mater, according to an online biography. In a statement, the Dean of the School of Education at College of Charleston, Fran Welch, described Hall’s death as “a tragic loss for all of us.”

open image in gallery Professor Heather Hall, who taught at the College of Charleston in South Carolina, has been identified among the 16 people who died when the Gloria funicular derailed and crashed in Lisbon ( literacy6-12.org )

“As an alumna of the College and a dynamic instructor with a specialization in special education, she shared her love of travel with her students. Her energy, kindness and student-centeredness will be deeply missed,” Welch said in a statement.

Though the exact cause of the derailment is still unknown, Portuguese authorities are referring to the incident as an accident.

“A tragic accident caused the irreparable loss of human life, which left in mourning their families and dismayed the whole country,” the government said in a statement.

A funicular is a cable railroad in which ascending and descending cars are counterbalanced. Lisbon has three that are used to climb the long and sloping hills: Lavra, Bica, and Gloria. The Gloria funicular, considered to be the most popular of the three, is 140 years old.

Among other deceased victims identified in Wednesday’s crash were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian, and three British citizens. A further 22 people were injured, five of whom remain in serious condition in hospital.

open image in gallery More than 20 people were injured when the famous funicular lost control, derailed and crashed into a building in the Portuguese capital at 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, during rush hour ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Hall’s family also paid tribute to her, in a statement shared with WCIV. “Heather grew up in a home overflowing with unconditional love,” the statement said.

“That love expanded outward, reaching every corner of her life. She didn’t just have friends — she had soul-deep connections with people who felt truly seen and cherished by her. To know Heather was to be known and loved in return.”

“Above all else, Heather’s most cherished role was that of being a mother to two amazing children,” the family added.

open image in gallery Though the exact cause for the derailment is still unknown, Portuguese authorities are referring to the incident as an accident ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“She believed in them with all her heart and wanted nothing more than for them to live their lives fully — finding their purpose, trusting themselves, and being open to joy, adventure, and the wild, wonderful possibility of life.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also paid tribute to Hall, writing on X: “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Professor Heather Hall from @CofC.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends, colleagues, and students during this difficult time. Professor Hall's dedication to education and her contributions to our community will be remembered.”