High school and middle school on lockdown as police investigate threat of violence

A Maryland high school and middle school were placed under lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a “threat of possible violence,” but their hold status has since been lifted after the threat was deemed “non-credible.”

Severna Park High School was put under investigation due to the possible violence threat, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said on X.

The police say that the middle school was also put under lockdown.

There is no evidence of weapons inside the school on school property, but heavy police presence was spread throughout the area while officers investigated the reported threat.

In an update, the police department said that all investigative leads deemed the threat to be “non-credible.”

The hold status that was placed on Severna Park High School and Middle School along with Benfield Elementary and Broadneck High School has now been lifted, the police said.

The police department asks any community members to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.