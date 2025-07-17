Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in Long Island, New York was critically injured after he entered an MRI room without permission while wearing large, metallic chain around his neck.

The incident occurred at Nassau Open MRI around 4:30pm Wednesday, according to Nassau County police. The magnetic pull of the MRI machine dragged the man into the machine by way of his metal chain.

The man was not supposed to be in the room, and it is unclear based on initial reports why he entered.

Police said the man suffered a "medical episode" and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was last described as being in critical condition, PIX11 reports.

MRI machines are designed to find ailments in the body using powerful magnets. The magnets create a strong magnetic field which is used in scanning bodies.

The machines can then produce an image of a person's soft tissue that allow doctors to look for abnormalities, like tumors, or damage to internal organs, according to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.

A 61-year-old man in New York was injured when he entered a room with an active MRI machine while wearing a metal chain around his neck. (stock image) ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The magnetic field extends beyond the machine and exerts very powerful forces on objects of iron, some steels, and other magnetizable objects; it is strong enough to fling a wheelchair across the room,” the institute explains.

This is why MRI technicians are thorough when making sure that patients have no metal on their person — or inside their bodies — before they are imaged using an MRI machine.

"The static magnetic field of the MRI system is exceptionally strong. A 1.5 T magnet generates a magnetic that is approximately 21,000 greater than the earth's natural field," according to the University of California, San Francisco's Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging.

The department noted in a write-up about the potential hazards of MRI machines that magnetic metal objects "can become airborne projectiles". Even small objects — like paper clips or hairpins — can reach a terminal velocity of 40mph when pulled by an MRI's magnets.

In addition to the potential dangers from flying metal, MRI machine magnets can also erase credit cards, destroy phones, and shut down pacemakers.