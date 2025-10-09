Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The tide is turning at Long John’s Silver’s as chicken has claimed the spotlight from fish.

The fast-food chain, famous for its seafood, revealed a new logo last week that makes it clear that chicken is now the focus.

The redesigned blue, white and yellow logo replaces the traditional fish imagery with a chicken and introduces the tagline “Chicken + Seafood.” The new logo is live on Long John Silver’s website and social media, and will appear on a Front Row Motorsports car at the South Point 400 race in Las Vegas on October 12. disastrous rebrand

The move comes hot on the heels of Cracker Barrel’s disastrous rebrand. The popular Tennessee brand faced major backlash in August after replacing its traditional "Old Timer" logo with a minimalist design. Conservative critics, including President Donald Trump, said the change strayed from the brand’s nostalgic roots and labeled it as “woke,” calling for a return to the original logo, which the brand ultimately did.

However, the Lexington, Kentucky-based eatery does not anticipate a similar response.

"Guests have been telling us for years that our chicken is a best-kept secret," Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver's senior vice president of marketing and innovation, said in a news release. "Our hand-battered chicken strips—known as Chicken Planks —are every bit as crave-worthy as our legendary fish. It's time we let that secret out."

open image in gallery In its new logo, Long John Silver’s replaced the fish with a chicken to highlight its focus on chicken ( Long John Silver's/Allrecipes )

Long John Silver’s shift from fish to chicken aligns with a broader fast-food trend, as chains like McDonald’s and Wendy’s expand chicken offerings. A survey conducted by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association last year found chicken is the most popular protein in the U.S., chosen by 44 percent of consumers, ahead of beef, fish, plant-based alternatives, and pork.

The initiative also follows successful product trials at Long John Silver’s new flagship location in Louisville, Kentucky, including a range of new chicken and seafood dishes.

According to the restaurant, guest feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many saying these items surpass similar offerings at competitors.

open image in gallery Long John Silver's has long been associated with fish-based branding ( Getty Images )

In addition to testing new menu items, the chain is now highlighting chicken in its $6 Basket lineup. Designed to give guests more ways to enjoy both chicken and seafood favorites, the lineup features four basket options: tender Chicken Planks, hand-battered fish, batter-dipped shrimp, or grilled shrimp.

Despite the rebranding, Long John Silver’s maintains that seafood remains a cornerstone of its menu. Classic options such as wild-caught Alaska fish, shrimp, crab cakes, and grilled salmon continue to be available.

"This brand was built on making the coastal experience accessible to everyone, so seafood will always be part of our DNA," Caudill said. "But chicken is also part of our heritage—and a big part of our future—so it deserves its rightful place on our logo, our menu, and our guests' tables."

The Independent has contacted Long John Silver’s for further comment.