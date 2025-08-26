Cracker Barrel to restore old logo amid right-wing rebrand controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cracker Barrel chain will return to its old logo, after a brief attempt last week at a streamlined rebrand at the Southern food chain prompted widespread anger among conservatives online and criticism from President Trump.

"We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," Cracker Barrel said in a statement on X. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."

“As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon,” the company added.

The controversy began last week, when the chain rolled out a new logo that dropped its “Uncle Herschel” mascot, an older man leaning against a barrel.

Some on the right claimed the change was because the longstanding Southern chain had suddenly gone “woke.”

“[W]e must break the Barrel,” conservative activist Chris Rufo declared Thursday. “It’s not about this particular restaurant chain – who cares – but about creating massive pressure against companies that are considering any move that might appear to be ‘wokification.’ The implicit promise: Go woke, watch your stock price drop 20 percent, which is exactly what is happening now.”

“She is destroying a great American brand,” MAGA influencer Benny Johnson told CNN of Cracker Barrel’s CEO, claiming the logo change had “erased the white guy” from the company’s branding.

Soon, the Trump administration joined the pile-on.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” the president wrote on his social media site Truth Social on Tuesday.

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right,” he added. “Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

This morning, the Trump administration posted a play on the logo controversy on X featuring a cartoon Donald Trump leaning against a barrel next to a sign reading ‘America First’ in the brand’s signature brown and orange colors.

