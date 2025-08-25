Cracker Barrel admits it ‘could’ve done a better job’ amid right-wing rebrand controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just days after conservatives on social media had a collective meltdown over Cracker Barrel's rebranding and new signage, the company has released a statement acknowledging the controversy.

“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices," the statement begins. “You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

It goes on, assuring Cracker Barrel diners that "the things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

The company likely referenced the antiques that typically adorned the walls and shop inside Cracker Barrel locations after news reports noted that they'd been downplayed in stores that had undergone redesigns.

The Today show described the interior of the remodeled locations as a "brighter, modern farmhouse aesthetic."

open image in gallery Cracker Barrel released a statement assuring diners that its antiques and “Uncle Herschel” character will still remain in its branding after a right-wing backlash to its recent redesign announcement ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

The main thrust of the furor from online conservatives was aimed at Cracker Barrel removing the image of a folksy farmer leaning against a barrel on its sign. Cracker Barrel's new sign is actually a throwback to the sign's original design, but online conservatives have complained that removing the man makes the sign "woke."

While "Uncle Herschel," as the character is called, is no longer on the sign, Cracker Barrel tried to assure its critics that he was still going to be part of the restaurant's branding by way of “Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter," "road signs" and in the country store's decor, the company wrote.

“He’s not going anywhere — he’s family," Cracker Barrel said in its statement.

"Uncle Herschel" was added to the store's sign in 1977, according to Today.

open image in gallery Cracker Barrel’s new logo ( Cracker Barrel )

Immediately after the sign was announced — and the back lash — Cracker Barrel's stock price took a steep dive.

It finished Thursday — just after the announcement — at $54.80 a share, down about 7.15 percent on the day. The stock was able to rebound from a midday low where it was down about 15 percent.

Cracker Barrel’s stock drop led to the company losing about $94 million in value in just a day.

CBS News’ Money Watch reported in the early afternoon Cracker Barrel had lost nearly $200 million but it was able to make up some ground before the closing bell.

On Monday, Cracker Barrel's stock price was down from Thursday at $54.26.