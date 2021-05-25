The mother of two missing children found buried in an Idaho backyard has been charged with their murder, as was her new husband, prosecutors announced.

Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were indicted on first-degree murder for the deaths of children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, as well as Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood announced multiple charges nearly one year after the children’s bodies were discovered on the property of the “doomsday preppers”.

“Finally!!! and on JJs birthday too,” cousin Zac Cox said on Twitter.

Prosecutors alleged in an announcement release that the three homicides and related financial crimes “were committed as part of a continuing criminal scheme”.

Tylee and JJ went missing in the fall of 2019 before being found on their step-father’s property on 9 June 2020, prosecutors allege. Ms Daybell was found dead on 19 October 2019.